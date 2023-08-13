Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $156.53. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

