Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Arista Networks worth $294,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $174.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $190.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,879.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,156 shares of company stock valued at $29,412,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

