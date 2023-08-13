ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in ASML by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,670,000 after acquiring an additional 184,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $661.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $711.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

