Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 5,075 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $116.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,300 shares of company stock worth $20,351,956 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

