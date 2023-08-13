Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,593 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.73.

Banco Santander Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SAN opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.