Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 22,580 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Ross Stores worth $326,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.28.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

