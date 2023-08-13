Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of PPG Industries worth $275,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of PPG opened at $136.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average is $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

