Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,558,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Aflac worth $294,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock worth $2,360,201. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.