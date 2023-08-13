Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $250.34 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,221,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $250,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after acquiring an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 618,195 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $414,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 2.04.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.