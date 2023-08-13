Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $263.91 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 929,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $263,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 34,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

