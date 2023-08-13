Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $268.40 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,905,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $268,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 46,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

HLT stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.39 and a 12 month high of $157.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.41.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

