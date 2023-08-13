Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $272.03 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Verisk Analytics worth $272,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,308,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,005,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 220,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK opened at $234.67 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average of $204.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,853. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

