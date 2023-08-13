Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $273.78 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $273,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in CF Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

