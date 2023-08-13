Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $280.38 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,012,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 684,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Kinder Morgan worth $280,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan



Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

