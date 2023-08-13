Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $283.30 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,441,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 862,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $283,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $94.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.30. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

