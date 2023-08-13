Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $299.92 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,118,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $299,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $438,282.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,484,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,864 shares of company stock worth $3,528,313. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.