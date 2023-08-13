Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $313.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $313,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 613,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $273.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

