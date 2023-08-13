Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $322.50 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Carrier Global worth $322,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Carrier Global by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CARR opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

