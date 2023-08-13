Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $339 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of MSCI worth $338,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,259,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

MSCI Trading Up 0.4 %

MSCI stock opened at $548.99 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.10 and its 200-day moving average is $511.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.