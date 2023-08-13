Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $344.42 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,489,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Agilent Technologies worth $344,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of A stock opened at $126.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.