Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $350.15 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,095 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Autodesk worth $350,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $426,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $207.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.45 and its 200 day moving average is $204.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

