Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Yum! Brands worth $343,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,013 shares of company stock worth $2,468,504. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

