Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Otis Worldwide worth $338,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.