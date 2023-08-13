Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of ResMed worth $275,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $244,477,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2,341.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,831,000 after buying an additional 211,185 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,673,000 after buying an additional 182,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after buying an additional 178,340 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $176.14 and a one year high of $243.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,411,453. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,374,291. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RMD

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.