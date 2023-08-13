Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,166,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $278,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8 %

BX stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

