Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Xcel Energy worth $287,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,421,000 after purchasing an additional 312,791 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,829,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

