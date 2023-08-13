Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 139,740 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,287,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,740 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Newmont worth $308,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 53.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.19.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

