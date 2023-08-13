Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 364,537 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,533,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $345,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,544,000 after purchasing an additional 210,416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.