Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,332 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $333,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,846.55 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,034.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,856.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.