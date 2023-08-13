Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 88,544 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,161,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Realty Income worth $326,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

O stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

