BMO Capital Markets Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $88.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.68.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,702,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $139,145,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $91,144,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.