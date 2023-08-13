Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,836 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

