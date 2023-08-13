Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 49,653 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

