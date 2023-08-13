Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 752 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $114.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

