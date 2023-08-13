Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,695.5% during the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after acquiring an additional 875,314 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

