Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 15,653 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

