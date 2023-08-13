Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.34 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

