Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,831,000 after buying an additional 422,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,094,000 after buying an additional 174,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,081,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $353.00 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $356.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

