Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $242.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.33 and a 200 day moving average of $210.78.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

