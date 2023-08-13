Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.