Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap-on Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $270.34 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.28 and a 200-day moving average of $258.71.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SNA
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-on
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.