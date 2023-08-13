Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 167.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $375.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

