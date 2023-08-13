Brown Advisory Inc. Has $7.93 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 127.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,113,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $288.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

