Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.