Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,463,000 after purchasing an additional 62,568 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $197.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.37. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,615 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.63.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

