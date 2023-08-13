Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 7,266 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

