Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,560 shares of company stock worth $1,998,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

Shares of FICO opened at $860.11 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $389.83 and a one year high of $892.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $812.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $743.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

