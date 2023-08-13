Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Diageo by 1,160.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 24,165 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 498,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,294,000 after purchasing an additional 106,255 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $172.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.38.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.32) to GBX 4,440 ($56.74) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.87) to GBX 2,920 ($37.32) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,893.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

