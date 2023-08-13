Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Markel Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,854,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,438,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,506.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,392.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,349.27.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

