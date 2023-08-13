Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 165,058 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,058 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after buying an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after buying an additional 552,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after buying an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $124.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

